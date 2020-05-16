Muizenberg's homeless hold protest calling on city to provide lockdown shelter

The group said the situation was fast becoming a major health risk to the homeless and the surrounding community - and has made contact with authorities to intervene.

CAPE TOWN - The Muizenberg homeless community held a protest on Saturday calling on the City of Cape Town to assist in providing shelter during the lockdown.

Scores of homeless people camped out in a local park, saying they had come from the city's Strandfontein macro homeless site that had recently been closed.

The group said the situation was fast becoming a major health risk to the homeless and the surrounding community - and has made contact with authorities to intervene.

Protestors held placards which read 'Please find us a home' and 'We are homeless not hopeless'.

In a park close to the local police station some homeless people erected tents – others put up structures between bushes on a mountain.

The Muizenberg Improvement District said the growing number of homeless in the park have no access to food, clean water or ablution facilities.

Chairperson Peter Corbett said the city "dumped" the homeless in the area providing no shelter for them.

"There are no toilets, there is no food - nothing. They are not permitted to go out into the street and forage as they are accustomed to. The city abandoned them to their own devices."

He said they have written to the city and the Premier to intervene, but the City's Zahid Badroodien said those who left the Strandfontein site wanted to leave and the city had transported them to the communities they came from.

Badroodien said the city is working on a solution to find alternative accommodation for the homeless.