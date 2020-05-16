COVID-19 relief: Mbalula says govt finalising plans to support taxi industry

Government said it is pleased with the taxi industry’s adherence to the lockdown regulations such as the wearing of masks and sanitizing of passengers.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the taxi industry must be happy with what government gives in the form of relief as the country battles COVID-19.

Mbalula visited the Putco depo in Daspoort and the A Reyeng bus service in the Pretoria CBD on Friday.

The minister said he will be giving Putco more financial support to alleviate the pressure caused by COVID-19.

Mbalula said government is finalising plans on how to support the taxi industry.

“I have concluded with government that we will give them financial support – and it will not be enough, I know. In the next coming weeks I will make an announcement on that.”

He said the taxi drivers must remember that government also needs to support other forms of transportation.

“They must be happy with what they get I am not going to give them everything, but I am going to intervene in the taxi industry.”

Government said it is pleased with the taxi industry’s adherence to the lockdown regulations such as the wearing of masks and sanitizing of passengers.

At the same time, Gautrain said it's extending its operating hours from next week in order to alleviate some of the burden from commuters.

Gautrain has also suspended its annual fare increase for now until the situation changes.

The train service has been allowed to operate a limited service during this lockdown period.