Mask suppliers fined R1.7mil for inflating prices by over 900%

JOHANNESBURG - Two major South African companies supplying masks have agreed to pay R1.7 million to the Competition Commission for charging excessive prices in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

Sicuro Safety and Hennox Supplies were charged with contravening the Consumer Protection Act regulations after admitting to increasing prices for certain masks by more than 969.07% and 956%, respectively.

As part of their penalty, the two companies have also agreed to pay a contribution of R200,000 towards the Solidarity Fund and immediately desist from the excessive pricing conduct.