Hawks swooping on more than 160 fake Bheki Cele social media accounts

The SAPS has cautioned the public to be alert as Bheki Cele has no personal or professional social media accounts, despite the many accounts bearing his name and face.

JOHANNESBURG - The people behind over 160 Twitter and Facebook accounts posing as Police Minister Bheki Cele may find themselves in trouble with the law.

The SAPS has cautioned the public to be alert as Cele has no personal or professional social media accounts, despite the many accounts bearing his name and face.

According to police one account dates as far back as a decade ago when Cele was still Police Commissioner and another has over 60,000 followers.

Investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) are currently underway and at an advanced stage to identify and locate these fake account operators, and bring them to book.

It is worth noting that a number of crimes have been solved through tip-offs and through confidential information provided telephonically to Minister Cele by members of the public. It is on this same principle that some citizens who are active on social media may want to share similar anonymous tip-offs, only for such information to fall into the wrong hands of these impostors. This in itself poses a risk on personal safety and the lives of law-abiding citizens whose intention is to work and collaborate with the police on crime prevention and combating," SAPS said.