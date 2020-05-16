5 men guilty of killing DA Northern Cape councillor to be sentenced in June
CAPE TOWN –Five men implicated in the murder of a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor and his friend are set to be sentenced in the Northern Cape High Court next month.
On Friday, the men were found guilty of killing 49-year-old Johannes Baatjies and his business partner Shuping Nose in 2016.
One of the accused, Richard Magawu, was an African National Congress official who had failed to win a seat and ran in a different ward to Baatjies.
Baatjies was shot several times and found dead on the main road between Danielskuil and Postmasburg in August 2016.
Nose, his business partner, sustained gunshot wounds to the face and later died in hospital.
The two were lured to a bogus business meeting, but they were ambushed and shot before they arrived.
The shooting took place hours before Baatjies was to be sworn in as a councillor following the local government elections.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has welcomed Friday’s conviction.
“We want to emphasize the Hawks will be on its foot to make sure that all those who are responsible for any heinous crime in this country will be dealt with. Hopefully this will send a strong message to would-be criminals that crime doesn’t pay.”
