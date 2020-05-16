EFF gives Makhura ultimatum to appoint new Social Development MEC
Gauteng has not had a permanent Social Development MEC since the death of MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe last November.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has given Gauteng Premier David Makhura an ultimatum, demanding that he answers their questions over the appointment of a new Social Development MEC.
In the letter Eyewitness News has seen, the party wants Makhura to explain when he will appoint an MEC to the portfolio and whether he sought advice from the National Council of Provinces over the use of a single MEC in multiple positions.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been acting MEC.
The EFF said it noted these developments with concern, criticising what it said was a lack of urgency by the premier to prioritise the appointment which has led to challenges with COVID-19 programmes.
“We want an MEC who is going to concentrate on that alone and work for the people of Gauteng. He [Lesufi] can’t manage it alone,” said EFF acting Provincial Chairperson Itani Mukwevho.
The party further expressed disappointment that despite its support for the COVID-19 relief projects spearheaded by the government in the province, governance and administration issues were still not up to par.
