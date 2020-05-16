COVID-19: All staff at Reylands Checkers screened after worker tested positive

Staff members protested outside the store on Friday, accusing management of failing to properly deep clean the building after colleagues tested positive for the virus.

CAPE TOWN – All employees at a Checkers store in Rylands, in Cape Town will be screened for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Staff members protested outside the store on Friday, accusing management of failing to properly deep clean the building after colleagues tested positive for the virus.

Protesting Checkers employees had two demands.

They want to be tested for the coronavirus and the store deep cleaned.

This after one worker tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. They claim eight workers have now tested positive, but Checkers has declined to confirm.

Employee, Goutlaa Kannemayer said he's happy all workers will finally be screened.

"The store is closed, so we going to do it at the back. All the staff members must go back for screening as the staff asked what they wanted."

In a statement, the Shoprite Group said = a decontamination company was brought in to sanitize the building.

Meanwhile a Pick n Pay store in Pinelands was also closed yesterday after a staff member tested positive for the virus. That store is being deep cleaned.