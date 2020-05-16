China asks United States to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei
The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies.
BEIJING/HONG KONG – China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday the United States needed to stop the “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese companies like Huawei.
The Trump administration on Friday moved to block global chip supplies to blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, spurring fears of Chinese retaliation and hammering shares of US producers of chipmaking equipment.
China will firmly defend its companies’ legal rights, the foreign ministry said in a statement in response to Reuters’ questions on whether Beijing would take retaliatory measures against the United States.
