3 more WC police stations move premises as officers test positive for COVID-19

The South African Police Union (Sapu) recently said the government is simply not doing enough to protect officers from COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - At least three police stations have closed in Cape Town after officers tested positive for COVID-19.

In recent weeks, several buildings have been closed due to staff contracting the virus.

Western Cape SAPS confirmed that Sea Point, Mowbray and Stellenbosch police stations have been closed.

Sea Point Police Station was shut on Friday and is operating from a mobile unit outside the premises.

The Mowbray station also relocated its community service centre to another building on the premises as the decontamination process is underway, while Stellenbosch moved to the detective building, not too far from the police station.

Meanwhile, Woodstock, which had also relocated to a separate structure at the back of the station, has reopened following the decontamination of the station in line with COVID-19 protocols.

SAPS has said all members who have been in contact with infected members undergo the necessary screening and are quarantined.