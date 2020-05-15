Zimbabwe's main opposition accuses police of abducting youth leaders
Joanna Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri claim they were abducted by police at an MDC party protest in Harare on Wednesday.
HARARE – Three Zimbabwe opposition youth leaders were beaten and sexually assaulted before being dumped on a road outside the capital Harare, their party said Friday.
Joanna Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri claim they were abducted by police at a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party protest in Harare on Wednesday. The prominent members of the MDC's youth wing went missing for two days.
"They tell us they were taken into police custody... thoroughly beaten, thoroughly assaulted and even sexually abused," MDC leader Nelson Chamisa told reporters after visiting the trio in hospital.
Chimbiri recalled the ordeal from her hospital bed, where she was recovering from multiple beatings.
"They took us to the central police station and the next thing we knew we were in a black lorry," Chimbiri said between sobs.
"They told us to put our heads down and they were stamping on us. We didn't know what was going on."
Cecillia Chimbiri, Hon. Joanna Mamombe & Netsai Marova were found badly beaten & dumped along Bindura Road. They have since been rescued with the help of our lawyers. The Police attended the scene. They're currently in the process of checking into a medical centre for treatment. pic.twitter.com/STzXixghBe— MDC Zimbabwe (@mdczimbabwe) May 15, 2020
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned increasingly repressive since he came to power after the fall of Robert Mugabe in 2017.
Amnesty International last year accused Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe deputy nicknamed "the crocodile", of a "ruthless" and systematic crackdown on human rights.
The European Union on Friday said it was "deeply concerned" about the "torture and humiliation" reported by the MDC members and urged authorities to investigate their "enforced disappearance".
Horrific pictures of brutalized MDC Carders at a Harare Hospital. We hold the State liable@euinzim @nelsonchamisa @luke_tambo @Welshman_Ncube pic.twitter.com/hgKRRewkql— MDC Zimbabwe (@mdczimbabwe) May 15, 2020
#Pictures: President @nelsonchamisa today visited the #abducted and #tortured Youth Assembly leaders at a Harare private hospital@usembassyharare @euinzim @UKinZimbabwe @ZLHRLawyers @molokele @Welshman_Ncube pic.twitter.com/vTWW0dlxXS— MDC Zimbabwe (@mdczimbabwe) May 15, 2020
Chamisa said 49 MDC members suffered similar abductions last year.
"The party calls upon all the progressive forces for democracy, both nationally and internationally, to confront this ever-growing trend of state-sanctioned forced disappearances," said MDC social welfare secretary Maureen Kademaunga.
"Zimbabweans have a legal right to join, form or participate in activities of political parties of their own choice," she added, calling for "disciplinary action" against the perpetrators.
The national police spokesman did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, police denied involvement and said the three were neither detained or in custody.
The government has also rejected the MDC's claims.
"The three women were part of a group of MDC youths that defied the lockdown laws in the country and took part in an illegal demonstration," information secretary Nick Mangwana said in a statement, adding that police started looking for them after they failed to show up for questioning.
"We are calling on the three citizens to work with the law enforcement agents in order to bring the truth to light," Mangwana added.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.