WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the COVID-19 pandemic could only be beaten with the equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines.

BRUSSELS - Scientists and researchers are working at “breakneck” speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

“Traditional market models will not deliver at the scale needed to cover the entire globe,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.