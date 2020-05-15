Tshwane DA questions appointment of Sars panel over metro's R6.9bn expenditure

Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile said that the Democratic Alliance administration of the City of Tshwane had racked up at least R6.9 billion in fruitless and irregular expenditure and the Sars legal panel has been roped in to try and recover that.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane has questioned the legality of the appointment of a South African Revenue Service (Sars) legal panel to assist in investigations into irregular expenditure in the metro.

The party held a virtual media briefing on Friday to expose what they said were the lies that Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile had told, apparently to defend the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The city was set to vote for a new mayor after the High Court overturned a decision by Maile to dissolve the council.

But Maile has taken his bid to the Constitutional Court, halting this elective process.

The MEC said that the administration of the City of Tshwane had racked up at least R6.9 billion in fruitless and irregular expenditure.

He said that the Sars legal panel had been roped in to help recover this.

But the DA’s mayoral candidate Randall Williams said that those contracts preceded the DA’s time in the Tshwane leadership.

"These are all contracts that have been entered into by the ANC administration. When we came into office, we then challenged the validity of these contracts in court."

Williams said that it seemed that Maile was interfering with legal processes that the DA had instituted against some ANC members who allegedly benefited.