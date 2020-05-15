Springboks Incoming series in July postponed due to coronavirus

Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.

JOHANNESBURG - World Rugby announced on Friday that the programme of international rugby matches during the 2020 July window has been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency COVID-19 directives.

Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

The decision means the 2020 Castle Lager Incoming Series between the Springboks and Scotland, as well as the Springboks' historic Test against Georgia are postponed.

The Springboks were scheduled to play Scotland in a two-game home Test series in Cape Town on 4 July at DHL Newlands, and Durban on 11 July at Jonsson Kings Park, while the first-ever match between the Boks and Georgia on South African soil, was pencilled in for Port Elizabeth for 18 July at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and International Rugby Players, will be involved in the evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year.

All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.

"Any solution will have player health, welfare and appropriate return-to-play protocols at heart. It would be inappropriate to comment of potential solutions during a fluid and important consultation process," said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.