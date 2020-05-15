Putco to get more money from govt to ease COVID-19 pressures
The bus service is already subsidized by government, but Minister Fikile Mbalula said because of the COVID-19 lockdown it is just not enough.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he would be giving more financial support to bus service Putco to alleviate the pressures caused by COVID-19.
Mbalula conducted a site inspection at the Putco depot in Daspoort, northwest of Pretoria on Friday.
He said that the measures taken by the company to curb the spread of the virus were satisfactory.
Putco is the primary form of transportation for millions of people across the country.
The bus service is already subsidised by government but Mbalula said that because of the COVID-19 lockdown it was just not enough.
"They are not making profit maintain workers and look after buses, that is the reality. When the buses were suspended."
He has also promised some form of relief for the taxi industry, but the minister said the two cannot be compared.
"They cannot be compared to the taxi industry because the bus industry has long formalized, they pay tax."
Mbalula said the taxi industry will receive some sort of cash injection soon, but it’s unclear how much the department has allocated for these forms of relief.
