Winde: E-commerce will reduce risk of COVID-19 infection
On Thursday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted new regulations clearing e-commerce for trade.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday said that the decision to reopen e-commerce would allow many businesses, especially small enterprises, to continue to trade in a way that reduced the risk of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted new regulations clearing e-commerce for trade.
Online stores are now permitted to sell any goods, except for alcohol and tobacco products, according to the regulations.
Winde said that he welcomed Patel’s announcement.
"For me, it’s about creating an ecosystem and an environment where, I’m sure so many other people are going to be thinking about their products and services, and how they going to deceiver that to their customers differently," he said
He said the move could lead to businesses transforming.
“For me, the best part is, with so many entrepreneurs in desperate times all applying their minds to how their businesses are going to change, this is just going to give it another kickstart,” the premier said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.