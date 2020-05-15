Winde: E-commerce will reduce risk of COVID-19 infection

On Thursday, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted new regulations clearing e-commerce for trade.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday said that the decision to reopen e-commerce would allow many businesses, especially small enterprises, to continue to trade in a way that reduced the risk of COVID-19.

Online stores are now permitted to sell any goods, except for alcohol and tobacco products, according to the regulations.

Winde said that he welcomed Patel’s announcement.

"For me, it’s about creating an ecosystem and an environment where, I’m sure so many other people are going to be thinking about their products and services, and how they going to deceiver that to their customers differently," he said



He said the move could lead to businesses transforming.

“For me, the best part is, with so many entrepreneurs in desperate times all applying their minds to how their businesses are going to change, this is just going to give it another kickstart,” the premier said.

