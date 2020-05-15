20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Police arrest 4 men, seize alcohol worth R1.1m in Parow

The sale of alcohol is prohibited under lockdown regulations.

Cape Town police arrested four suspects after they were nabbed for buying and selling alcohol during the lockdown on 14 May 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Cape Town police arrested four suspects after they were nabbed for buying and selling alcohol during the lockdown on 14 May 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects are behind bars after they were nabbed for buying and selling alcohol during the lockdown.

Police responded to a tip-off on Thursday and went to a business in Parow Industria.

Three hundred and nineteen boxes of liquor worth an estimated value of R1.1 million were confiscated.

The police’s Andre Traut: "Two men who purchased liquor and two men who traded in liquor illegally were arrested. The suspects, aged 26, 27, 32 and 36, are scheduled to make their court appearances in Parow once they have been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act."

The sale of alcohol is prohibited under lockdown regulations.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA