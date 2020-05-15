Police arrest 4 men, seize alcohol worth R1.1m in Parow

The sale of alcohol is prohibited under lockdown regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects are behind bars after they were nabbed for buying and selling alcohol during the lockdown.

Police responded to a tip-off on Thursday and went to a business in Parow Industria.

#sapsWC Four suspects due in court for contravention of the Disaster Management Act. Western Cape #FlyingSquad reacted on a #TipOff about illegal liquor trading in Parow yesterday and arrested four suspects. MEhttps://t.co/12a5d1Xtcf pic.twitter.com/nMijxkbecL — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 15, 2020

Three hundred and nineteen boxes of liquor worth an estimated value of R1.1 million were confiscated.

The police’s Andre Traut: "Two men who purchased liquor and two men who traded in liquor illegally were arrested. The suspects, aged 26, 27, 32 and 36, are scheduled to make their court appearances in Parow once they have been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act."

The sale of alcohol is prohibited under lockdown regulations.