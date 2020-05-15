Payment of R350 COVID-19 relief grant proceeding smoothly, says Zulu

Some three million South Africans have already applied for the grant, which will be paid for the next six months.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Friday said that the payment of the R350 unemployment grant was going smoothly.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) began paying out the special COVID-19 grant on Friday.

Some three million South Africans have already applied for the grant, which will be paid for the next six months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the grant as part of that R500 billion socioeconomic relief package.

Despite glitches in the payment of social grants a few weeks ago, Zulu said that the payment of the unemployment grant was going well so far.

“We had some glitches with the WhatsApp applicants earlier, and it’s been sorted, and people are applying and it’s going on smoothly at the moment,” she said.

The minister called on those who were unemployed and were not receiving social grants or the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to apply.

Zulu said that government was using other ways to distribute the funds through the Post Office’s Mzansi account and vouchers.

New applicants could send a WhatsApp message to the Sassa number 082 046 8553 or dial 1347737# or email srd@sassa.gov.za.

