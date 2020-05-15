NW Health MEC visits Rustenburg hospital after 2 nurses contract COVID-19

Two nurses at Netcare’s Ferncrest Hospital tested positive after coming into contact with the provinces only reported COVID-19 fatality.

BRITS, North West – Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has visited Nectare Ferncrest Hospital in Rustenburg after two nurses tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rustenburg is the epicentre for COVID-19 in the province, accounting for 23 of the 58 known cases. It is also where the province’s first and only COVID-19 related death was recorded.

#COVID19| The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West province is 58. All 6 new cases are in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. 5 in JB Marks. One case was tested at a roadblock in Gauteng. It was transferred to N West and allocated to Matlosana. Recoveries sits at 28. pic.twitter.com/EPypOT1Gzm — North West Health (@NorthWestDOH) May 15, 2020

It’s reported that the two nurses at the private hospital in Tlhabane tested positive after contact tracing was conducted and several staff members were placed in isolation.

Staff at two public facilities, the Brits District Hospital and the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital, were also affected – at the time of this report _Eyewitness News _was awaiting a response from the Department of Health as it’s not yet known if any of those workers had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, staff at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital have returned to work after going on strike after a 47-year-old male doctor went into isolation upon learning that a worker in his office tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor, who worked at three facilities, including his own private practice, reportedly came into contact with 22 staff members, 2 doctors and 21 patients at the Victoria Private Hospital; saw 104 patients at his private surgery and came into contact with another 12 doctors, 29 nurses and 70 patients at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

Healthcare workers in the province have raised concerns over their own safety in the battle against the global pandemic.

Earlier this month, the community health centre in Promosa, in Potchefstroom, was shut down after a nurse attached to that facility was found to have contracted the virus.

Last month, three other facilities in the Klerksdorp area were affected after a gynaecologist tested positive for the coronavirus and was found to have been in contact with at least 100 patients and healthcare workers while working at the three private hospital.

On Thursday, Sambatha visited three mines in the Rustenburg area to monitor compliance with the level 4 lockdown regulations. Two weeks ago Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was at the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Premier Job Mokgoro where they received a donation of personal protective equipment from Sibanye Stillwater and Old Mutual.

