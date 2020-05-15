'When people Zol': Dlamini-Zuma’s words light up inspiration for song
'When people zol, they put saliva on the paper, and then they share that zol,' Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's words are now the lyrics to the song.
JOHANNESBURG – "Flick flick, (flame caused by the lighter), deep inhale, and queue Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma “When people zol…”
This is how a song about what the minister said starts.
Many smokers are on edge after the ban on the sale of cigarettes was upheld by the government, and the minister explained why she made this decision, using the word 'zol'.
This gave music producer Max Hurrell the opportunity to light up social media with his creativity.
“When people zol, they put saliva on the paper, and then they share that zol,” Dlamini-Zuma said at the time.
Her words are now the lyrics to the song that is now in the top 50 of the streaming chart on Apple Music. It is also in the top trending videos on YouTube.
The beat is slow tempo but punchy and it even turned into a Tik Tok dance challenge.
But the fun didn't stop there, the song reached the ears of the minister, who responded: “Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.”
“Hi there Minister, please follow me so I can DM you my details!” Hurrell said in his response.
Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) May 13, 2020
#COVID19SouthAfrica#SolidarityFund
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.