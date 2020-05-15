'When people Zol': Dlamini-Zuma’s words light up inspiration for song

'When people zol, they put saliva on the paper, and then they share that zol,' Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's words are now the lyrics to the song.

JOHANNESBURG – "Flick flick, (flame caused by the lighter), deep inhale, and queue Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma “When people zol…”

This is how a song about what the minister said starts.

Many smokers are on edge after the ban on the sale of cigarettes was upheld by the government, and the minister explained why she made this decision, using the word 'zol'.

This gave music producer Max Hurrell the opportunity to light up social media with his creativity.

“When people zol, they put saliva on the paper, and then they share that zol,” Dlamini-Zuma said at the time.

Her words are now the lyrics to the song that is now in the top 50 of the streaming chart on Apple Music. It is also in the top trending videos on YouTube.

The beat is slow tempo but punchy and it even turned into a Tik Tok dance challenge.

But the fun didn't stop there, the song reached the ears of the minister, who responded: “Who is this Max Hurrel fellow? We just need to talk.”

“Hi there Minister, please follow me so I can DM you my details!” Hurrell said in his response.