Motshekga: DBE still needs confirmation of when PPEs will be delivered

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said while she was happy with the progress made so far by provinces regarding their school reopening plans, the department still needed confirmation of deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has appealed for patience as it works to assess the state readiness across the country.

On Thursday, it said it needed more time before it could report back on specific details regarding the resumption of teaching and learning.

Motshekga said a decision on when schools would open in the country could not be finalised yet as a number of provinces had not yet received personal protective equipment.

It’s understood some provinces have reported delays due to problems with suppliers, which have resulted in the cancellation of contracts.

The minister said during a meeting on Monday it was agreed that officials would use this week to finalise outstanding COVID-19 essentials before the re-opening of schools.

Motshekga is due to hold a special meeting next week with MECs and heads of departments where President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address will be discussed among other issues before she updates the nation on the sectors final plans.

