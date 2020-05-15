Mbalula satisfied with Putco’s measures to curb spread of COVID-19 in buses

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the Putco depot in Daspoort, northwest of Pretoria on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he had found that the Putco bus service was compliant with COVID-19 regulations for public transport under level 4 of the lockdown.

TODAY: We visited PUTCO bus deport. Ours was to monitor and inspect compliance with Regulations.



What we saw was satisfactory and we will continue to monitor and enforce to protect passengers. #LockDownSA pic.twitter.com/TjG34ZLgnD — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 15, 2020

Officials from Putco demonstrated what they were doing to curb the spread of the virus.

"Any seat that has been marked is an indication that the passenger cannot occupy this seat. So on the two-seater, we only accommodate one passenger and on the three-seater, we only intend to accommodate two passengers."

The minister said that he is happy with what he has seen on Friday.

"The measures like social distancing inside the bus and sanitising are being undertaken. You will know that putting on a mask in mandatory."

On Thursday, Mbalula visited the Rea Vaya station in Thokoza Park, Soweto where he said he was unhappy with the measures taken.

Government has lauded the taxi industry for their co-operation and compliance with regulations.

