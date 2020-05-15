‘I am terrified,’ says woman with father at old age home hit by COVID-19

At least four old-age homes in the Western Cape have been affected by the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - A woman whose father is staying in a coronavirus-hit old age home is terrified for his safety.

Lisa Mihalik's 74-year-old father has been staying at the Nazareth House in Vredehoek for the past three years.

Three COVID-19 positive residents at that facility have passed away.

"I'm absolutely terrified. My father has got comorbidities that they say make them more susceptible to this. Now they've locked them in their rooms and he's just like a sitting duck."

Two other residents are infected, and 13 staff members have tested positive at the facility.

At the Ladies' Christian Home, four residents have tested positive for the virus while no one has died.

One resident who tested positive at the Highlands House, Cape Jewish Aged Home died almost two weeks ago.

Twelve other residents and 26 staff members tested positive at the facility.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 positive resident at the Sen-Cit Resthaven in Strand also died.