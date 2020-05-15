Health Dept encouraged by COVID-19 recoveries as infections rise to 13,524

The department said that nine more people had succumbed to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 247.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that it was encouraged by the number of COVID-19 recoveries as it confirmed that the number of infections had risen by 785 cases to 13,524 on Friday.

The number of recoveries now stood at 6,083.

In the provincial breakdown of the figures, the Western Cape recorded 563 more cases taking its total to 7,798. The Eastern Cape recorded the next highest number of cases with 93 for a total of 1,662 cases while Gauteng recorded 75 cases for a total of 2,210 and KwaZulu-Natal had 38 more cases for a total of 1,482.