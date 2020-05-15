Hart surprises frontline doctor with news he's set to feature in his next movie
And on Thursday, the 40-year-old stand-up comedian jumped on video call to anaesthesiologist Henry Law, who has been working on the frontline to help in the fight against COVID-19.
LONDON - Kevin Hart made one his fans, who is a doctor fighting on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, very happy when he video called him to tell him he's set to have a speaking role in his next movie.
The _Night School _star, like many celebrities, took part in the All-In Challenge - where stars have been offering prizes or the opportunity for once-in-a-lifetime experiences in return for a charity donation - and he offered one lucky fan the chance to have a speaking role in his next film.
In the clip posted on Hart's Instagram, he tells him: "Henry, you will be in my next movie. Let me repeat, you will be in my next movie."
Law can't believe it when he sees Kevin on his screen.
He replies: "I'm so excited man. I'm so excited to meet you."
The doctor then excitedly shares with Hart that he supports the same sports team as him in the Philadelphia 76'ers.
He continues: "I don't know if you heard: I live in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. My home city is Philadelphia. I go to Sixers games and see you at the courtside seats."
The _Central Intelligence _star then reels off a list of actors, which he said Law could follow in the footsteps of, including Denzel Washington and Macaulay Culkin.
He tells him: "I'm a man of my word and that I'm about to make you a star, ooooh."
Law then quips: "I'd love to be the next Ken Jeong."
Hart adds: "Look this makes us friends. I can't wait."
The _Night Wolf _star has also donated $1 million to the coronavirus relief effort and the money from the price of every $10 entry for the All-In Challenge will be split between Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
