Govt to monitor COVID-19 cases to determine who moves to level 3 - Pillay

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that the country would start relaxing lockdown regulations from the end of May, but areas with high infection rates will remain at level 4.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy director general for health Yogan Pillay said government would monitor the number of active COVID-19 cases to determine which districts would move to level 3 of the lockdown.

The consultation process on the district-based approach will begin on Friday.

Pillay said they were trying to determine the hotspots: “Our hotspots are areas where there are 10 or more people per 100,000 population who are positive. Secondly, within the district at hotspots, which have clusters of people who are positive in them.”

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 15 May 2020 AM

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 South Africans tested positive for COVID-19 this week, bringing the total number of infections to 12,739.

The Western Cape, which is the epicentre of the outbreak here on home soil, accounts for 57% of the total confirmed cases.

More than 403,000 tests have been carried out and more than 5,600 patients have recovered.

The death toll has risen to 238.

The Western Cape still accounts for the largest number of infections with 7,235 cases, while Gauteng has 2,135.

Gauteng will be ramping up its screening and testing techniques as health workers will now target shopping centres where large crowds gather.

Gauteng, which was once the epicentre of the pandemic, has drastically reduced the number of active infections.

It has the largest percentage of recoveries at just over 70%.

At the last count, there were 564 active cases. Active cases exclude the number of people who have recovered and those who succumbed to COVID- 19

At the same time, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been flagged as areas of concern for their rising coronavirus cases.

KwaZulu Natal, the province which recorded the first coronavirus patient in the country now has 711 active cases.