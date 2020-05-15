DA: We're heading to ConCourt to stop govt becoming an authoritarian state

The party is now going to the highest court in the land over government's implementation of regulations governing the COVID-19 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was going to court against the COVID-19 regulations to stop government from slipping into an authoritarian state.

The party said that it was going straight to the Constitutional Court because the situation was serious and becoming urgent.

Federal council chairperson Helen Zille said they believed they have a strong case.

From the word go, the DA has been against what it calls a hard lockdown.

Zille said the situation was becoming dangerous.

"The Minister of Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs is not even the executive, she is not the President – she is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, it gives her absolute power to make a set of new laws that fundamentally change people’s lives without going back to Parliament once."

She said that the impact of the virus had been greatly overstated while the impact on the economy had been understated.

The party has called on South Africans to donate to fund their legal bid.

Meanwhile, the party’s coronacast panel of experts has slammed the lockdown and called for it to end, saying it doesn't work.

Interim leader John Steenhuisen has consulted medical experts to bolster his party's call to end the lockdown.

Steenhuisen hosted his weekly coronacast webinar on Friday.

His panel of experts all agreed that the lockdown must end.

Paediatric heart surgeon Susan Vosloo said she doesn't know why the majority of people should suffer.

"It makes no sense that 99% plus of the population is locked down to protect a small minority."

Anesthetist Anton Ferreira said that the virus was not that serious.

"This pandemic is fueled by the press, the politicians and the internet.”

The Wits School of Governance's Alex Van Den Heerver said that the lockdown had failed.

"The government promised that we would have testing capability, within the national health laboratory, of 36,000 tests per day by the end of April; they have failed to do that."

They have warned that more people are likely to die from hunger than COVID-19.

