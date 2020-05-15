COVID-19: Marx, Vermaak among those leaving the Lions with immediate effect

On Friday, the group announced that Malcolm Marx, Ruan Vermaak, Tyrone Green, Shaun Reynolds and assistant coach Neil de Bruin have left the union.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions have confirmed that four players and an assistant coach have departed the club after exercising their rights to cancel their contracts.

As one of the terms of the Industry Salary Plan (ISP) to deal with the repercussions of COVID-19, SA Rugby introduced a 21-day window allowing players and staff to cancel their current contracts with immediate effect.

CEO of the Lions Rugby Company Rudolf Straeuli thanked them for their valuable contributions, some of them having formed part of the Lions since their school-going days.

"There is always a big sense of loss and sadness when we lose family members. We wish them well on their journey ahead and thank them for some very special times spent with the Lions," Straeuli said.