Court orders suspension of officers in Collins Khosa’s death

The SANDF officials are accused of assaulting Khosa at his home in Alexandra last month while enforcing COVID-19 lockdown regulation.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the South African Defence Force (SANDF) to place military officers implicated in Collins Khosa’s killing on suspension pending an investigation into his murder.

The SANDF officials are accused of assaulting Khosa at his home in Alexandra last month while enforcing COVID-19 lockdown regulation.

Khosa’s death caused a public outcry with calls for action to taken against those implicated.

The court has ruled in favour of Khosa’s family ordering the precautionary suspensions of the SANDF members accused of his murder.

Khosa was assaulted after he was allegedly found with alcohol in his yard in Alexandra.

While delivering his judgment, Judge Hans Fabricius emphasised that citizens were entitled to human rights even during a state of disaster.

He said the SANDF and members of the police are constitutionally bound to protect these rights and use force that is within the confines of the law.