Civil society group hits out at Zulu for ignoring calls for COVID-19 funding

Community Constituency COVID-19 Front The Front said it applied for funding from the Solidarity Fund but has not received a single cent, while minister Zulu has simply ignored them.

JOHANNESBURG – Civil society formation the Community Constituency COVID-19 Front said it plans to report Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and the Solidarity Fund to the president for not assisting its members with funding to do their work.

The group was set to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and social partners at Nedlac on Friday.

Community Constituency COVID-19 Front said that it represented thousands of non-governmental organisations, and it wrote an open letter to the president.

It said it had requested engagement with Minister Lindiwe Zulu to align its interventions with government in response to fighting the spread of COVID-19 and to cushion the vulnerable people, but it had been met with silence.

The front said that its members had been doing work with limited resources under normal circumstances and now they supported the work of government without any funding.

Co-chairperson Steve Letsike said that they were highly disappointed by Minister Zulu’s non-responsiveness at a time where people were starving and many losing their jobs while others were reeling from rife unemployment.

The group will appeal to the president to fulfill the promise he made at Nedlac less than a month ago when he assured the sector that all departments would cooperate with civil society.

