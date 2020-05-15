China's Wuhan says it has tested almost a third of its citizens for coronavirus
The Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak said it plans to conduct nucleic acid tests for all citizens in an attempt to assess asymptomatic numbers, according to a Thursday report by the official Xinhua news agency.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China’s Wuhan said on Friday it has tested over 3 million of its 11 million citizens for the coronavirus, as it seeks to test all residents after a cluster of new cases raised fears of a second wave of infections.
The Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak said it plans to conduct nucleic acid tests for all citizens in an attempt to assess asymptomatic numbers, according to a Thursday report by the official Xinhua news agency.
The report said Wuhan has identified several asymptomatic cases every day recently.
Asymptomatic cases are where people test positive for the disease, but show no outward signs of the disease.
China reported four new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from three cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.
All of the new cases were locally transmitted and the number of new asymptomatic cases fell slightly to 11 from 12 a day earlier.
The total number of cases in mainland China now stands at 82,933 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.