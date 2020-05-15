Can Thabane be removed if he doesn't resign?

Will anyone care if Tom Thabane cries foul?

NEWS ANALYSIS

Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane is holding off on his expected resignation. But what leverage does he still have?

His staunch supporters say the constitutional provision that require him to resign for his successor to be sworn-in is the first line.

Section 87 (5) of the Constituion states: The King may, acting in accordance with the advice of the Council of State, remove the Prime Minister from office -

a. if a resolution of no confidence in the Government of Lesotho is passed by the National Assembly and the Prime Minister does not within three days thereafter, either resign from his office or advise a dissolution of Parliament;

The recent ninth Amendment of the Constitution has removed the second option of advising a dissolution of Parliament, leaving only the option - and according to Thabane supporters - the mandatory requirement for the prime minister to resign, for that office to be vacant.

But is it possible that it’s the only tool he has in his corner and that it too is subject to interpretation?

On Monday, the speaker of the national assembly accepted an agreement signed by MP’s of Thabane’s party ABC including Thabane, and the main opposition DC.

These 78 of 120 MPs - a clear majority - were saying said they agreed to form a new coalition. Based on those letters, speaker Sephiri Motanyane pronounced and declared that the four-party coalition had collapsed, government was in transition, and Thabane is now a caretaker Prime Minister.



He ruled that he would give the new coalition until Friday, May 22 to nominate an MP who will be the next Prime Minister, and for that MP to be sworn-in.

The part of the constitution that gives the speaker this power is Section 87 (1) and (2):

1. There shall be a Prime Minister who shall be appointed by the King acting in accordance with the advice of the Council of State.

2. The King shall appoint as Prime Minister the member of the National Assembly who appears to the Council of State to be the leader of the political party or coalition of political parties that will command the support of a majority of the members of the National Assembly:

Some argue that the operative words are “member of the National Assembly” while others say it’s “leader of a political party”.

The difference between the two is that the nominated successor - Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro qualifies as just an MP but not a political party leader, but the second interpretation would leave Thabane as the only candidate who qualifies. His supporters are relying on the latter to justify his continued stay.

On condition of anonymity, and because of their proximity or otherwise to Thabane, constitutional law experts have weighed in on what happens next.

Some say the declaration by the speaker was definitive and enough to trigger the process towards the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

For them, the fact that Thabane signed the letter to the speaker means he agreed that his government had collapsed, gave the speaker the power to declare that the government had collapsed, and that Thabane is a caretaker prime minister.

Neither Thabane nor his supporters objected that ruling.

For those who hold this view, Thabane’s resignation is therefore at worst not required or at best a mere formality to complete the process that includes advising the king to appoint a Prime Minister and the swearing in of that new Prime Minister.

For others, however, it would be a slippery slope to allow the speaker unchecked powers to single handedly determine if the government and the Prime Minister have lost power without a clear vote of no confidence.

This second view believes that there would be a constitutional crisis if a new Prime Minister is sworn-in while another is still in office and has not expressed the desire to leave.

For this view to hold however Thabane would have to still enjoy the confidence - constitutional, legal or moral - of other statutory bodies and institutions, for him to fight the swearing-in of the new Prime Minister.

His loss of majority in the national assembly is common cause.

In the past the speaker delayed and even dodged no-confidence votes in Thabane on technical grounds, but this time around he acted on Thabane’s decision to append his signature to the new pact - and Thabane’s plan may have backfired

In the past Thabane’s faction of the ABC was quick to take their battles to court, but the recent multiple losses, from his failed attempt to remove the police commissioner and his suspension of Parliament that was declared irrational, null and void, mean he can no longer know for certain that challenging this process in court will be wise.

He recently ordered the army to restore law and order in what was a clear attempt to intimidate the police and the courts. Unlike in the past, instead of using force the army held a meeting with the police and returned to barracks.

But that deployment received condemnation from churches, civil society and ambassadors and high commissioners of key international partners the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The same diplomats have now issued a statement saying they note the termination of the four party coalition government in a “consensual decision of the National Assembly”.

They say it is important that negotiations for a new government proceed as swiftly as possible, and the participants focus their deliberations on addressing the main challenges ahead, notably the threat of COVID-19 and the implementation of the reforms agreed in last year‘s national dialogue.

They have appealed to political leaders to maintain the safety and security of citizens, support democratic processes and preserve human rights and fundamental freedoms.

This in no uncertain terms means the international community recognises the decision by Lesotho’s legislature to change it’s government.

All these forces can deliberately or inadvertently act for or against Thabane in his attempt to stay in power.

If they act for him then he and his supporters’ interpretation that his resignation is required will see him stay until maybe the end of July. If they act against him, whether he’s kicking and screaming - the new Prime Minister will be sworn in.

Some go as far as saying that as long as there’s no blatant disregard for the rule of law, former allies and sympathisers will look away when Thabane is screaming foul!