Not all employers 'should be labelled as not adhering' to COVID-19 rules

This week, the Department of Employment and Labour found that some employers did not follow the basic prescripts of occupational health and safety laws and COVID-19 prevention regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BBC) has defended businesses, saying not all employers should be painted with the same brush as concerns grow about a lack of adherence to health and safety laws.

BBC head Sandile Zungu said where employers were found contravening the safety regulations, the law must take its course.

He has cautioned against the view that most businesses do not adhere to the directives.

On Thursday, the government announced further measures to re-open the economy, allowing all online sales with the exception of alcohol and cigarettes.

This means more workers who have stayed home since the lockdown will return to work around the country, where employers are expected to follow strict guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.