Not all employers 'should be labelled as not adhering' to COVID-19 rules
This week, the Department of Employment and Labour found that some employers did not follow the basic prescripts of occupational health and safety laws and COVID-19 prevention regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BBC) has defended businesses, saying not all employers should be painted with the same brush as concerns grow about a lack of adherence to health and safety laws.
This week, the Department of Employment and Labour found that some employers did not follow the basic prescripts of occupational health and safety laws and COVID-19 prevention regulations.
BBC head Sandile Zungu said where employers were found contravening the safety regulations, the law must take its course.
He has cautioned against the view that most businesses do not adhere to the directives.
On Thursday, the government announced further measures to re-open the economy, allowing all online sales with the exception of alcohol and cigarettes.
This means more workers who have stayed home since the lockdown will return to work around the country, where employers are expected to follow strict guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.