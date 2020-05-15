ANC in WC: Winde’s call to have province move to level 3 is reckless

In a statement on Thursday, Premier Alan Winde emphasised the relaxation in restrictions would be in conjunction with a plan to deal with infection hotspots.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said Premier Alan Winde's call for the province to move to level 3 lockdown restrictions was reckless.

This came after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night during which he announced government would begin consultations to relax restrictions to level 3 but not in areas of concern.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said the premier's call was clearly driven by a DA agenda and it was reckless because the Western Cape was the national epicentre of the pandemic.

“The province’s call is clearly driven by an agenda of exceptionalism, an agenda which is placing people’s lives at risk for economic recovery. This call by Winde and the DA is not in the best interest of our province.”

Dugmore said the ANC was opposed to what he called a blanket approach, of placing the economy over the lives of people.

“To make matter worse, there was no consultation with labour, business and civil society. In fact, there is no plan to ensure that all workplaces will be safe. Transmission rates are the highest in our province because of grave mistakes by this very provincial government.”

Dugmore said from next week, they plan to begin a process of consultation with business, labour, and civil society and would also consult the education sector, parents, teachers and learners, to find the best solution that places peoples' lives first while at the same time beginning the targeted opening of the economy.