Mall managers must ensure shoppers don’t enter without masks - Makhura

JOHANNESBURG - Mall managers and compliance officers now have the responsibility of ensuring shoppers don’t enter mall without facemmasks or unsanitised.

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura identified the retail sector as a high risk for the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the provincial executive council visited various malls across the province to assess compliance with regulations.

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, Makhura said mall managers had been briefed: “The tea for economic development as well as health has met with the managers of the malls in Gauteng. The first thing we are enforcing is to ensure that every mall has got a compliance officer.”

He said they had been given strict instructions on operations at malls: “Every mall manager takes responsibility for the following things that must happen in all the shops in that mall: ensure that there is social distancing, people come into the mall only when they have a mask and that there are sanitisers in there and that the areas are disinfected.”

