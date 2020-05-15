Mall managers must ensure shoppers don’t enter without masks - Makhura
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has identified the retail sector as a high risk for the spread of COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - Mall managers and compliance officers now have the responsibility of ensuring shoppers don’t enter mall without facemmasks or unsanitised.
On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura identified the retail sector as a high risk for the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the provincial executive council visited various malls across the province to assess compliance with regulations.
Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, Makhura said mall managers had been briefed: “The tea for economic development as well as health has met with the managers of the malls in Gauteng. The first thing we are enforcing is to ensure that every mall has got a compliance officer.”
He said they had been given strict instructions on operations at malls: “Every mall manager takes responsibility for the following things that must happen in all the shops in that mall: ensure that there is social distancing, people come into the mall only when they have a mask and that there are sanitisers in there and that the areas are disinfected.”
WATCH: Makhura: Soweto, Alex and Soshanguve are emerging COVID-19 hotspots in Gauteng
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.