Ackermann leaves Gloucester to join Japanese club

JOHANNESBURG - Gloucester Rugby has announced that head coach Johan Ackermann has left the club to join Japanese club NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes from July.

Ackermann joined the Cherry and Whites at the start of the 2017/18 season and took the team to the final of the European Challenge Cup in his first season.

The following campaign ended with the club in third place in the premiership, thus qualifying for a second successive season of European Champions Cup rugby.

Gloucester Rugby chairman Martin St Quinton said: "I'd like to put on record our thanks to Johan for the significant contribution he's made to the club over the three seasons he's been with us. His infectious enthusiasm for the game, as well as his in-depth rugby knowledge, made him not only a fan favourite, but a strong leader of our playing department. I wish him every success in his new venture."

Ackermann had this message for the Gloucester fans, staff and players: "Being head coach of Gloucester Rugby has been a tremendous privilege for me, and I have loved every minute of it.

"Working with such a fantastic group of players and coaches has been a great experience. I would especially like to thank Martin [St Quinton] for the faith that he has shown in me. His support and friendship have meant a lot to me. Gloucester Rugby fans are a truly unique group, and I will always cherish the memories I have of being at Kingsholm. I wish the club nothing but the best."