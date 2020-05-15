5 guilty of murder of Northern Cape DA councillor
The shooting took place hours before Johannes Baatjies was to be sworn in as a councillor following the local government elections in August 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Five men implicated in the murder of a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor have been found guilty in the Northern Cape High Court.
Johannes Baatjies (49) and his friend Jeffrey Nouse were shot dead in 2016.
Their killers were expected to be sentenced next month.
Four years ago, Baatjies and Nouse were lured to a bogus business meeting. Instead of striking a deal, they were shot on the road between Danielskuil and Postmasburg.
Baatjies was shot three times and died on the scene. Nouse sustained wounds to the face and died in hospital six days later.
On Friday, Richard Hasane, Richard Magawu, Matthews Legodi, Frank Baxane, and Charles Mpondomisa were convicted of the murders.
Magawu was an ANC official who had failed to win a seat and ran in a different ward to Baatjies. A sixth accused died during the legal process.
