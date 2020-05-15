239 WC health workers have COVID-19 while 3 have died, dept confirms

The department said two nurses and a porter have succumbed to the virus.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health has confirmed at least 239 health workers have contracted COVID-19 in the province, three have died.

On Thursday, nurses at the District Six-Day Hospital downed tools claiming safety measures were inadequate.

This is after a nurse at the health facility tested positive for the virus.

In their white and blue uniforms, angry nurses left their wards and gathered outside.

They were angry, claiming they were not being informed of colleagues falling ill.

Spokesperson for the nurses, Jacobus Ingo, said their managers were keeping them in the dark.

As they protested, queues outside the hospital grew. An official tried to manage the queue telling people the facility is being decontaminated.

Ingo said this was untrue: “We don’t want anyone to come inside before deep cleaning.”

The provincial health department said the affected areas in the facility were cleaned in line with the prescribed infection prevention standards.