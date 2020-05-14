Winde wants the whole of Western Cape to move to level 3 of lockdown
The president on Wednesday night said most of the country will move to level three.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants the entire province to move to level three lockdown restrictions as soon as possible.
The president on Wednesday night said most of the country will move to level three. But hotspots like the Cape may have to stay at level four.
The relaxation of restrictions, Winde emphasised, would be in conjunction with a plan to deal with infection hotspots.
He said with the province's health system prepared, it was no longer possible to maintain level four curbs anywhere in the Cape or South Africa.
The lockdown, which has helped buy the country time to prepare the health system, is suffocating the economy.
The premier added the Western Cape had adopted a data-led, evidence-based approach in hotspots. It's an 'all-of-government' approach, he said, which combined the public and private sectors.
On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said had government not implemented the lockdown, the coronavirus death toll would've been much higher.
Comments
