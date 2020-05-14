Winde to negotiate with Ramaphosa, Mkhize to place WC at level 3 lockdown
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that a hotspot plan would be implemented to target districts like Cape Town and Witzenberg.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he would negotiate with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to move the province to level 3 lockdown.
Winde was addressing members of the provincial parliament in a virtual sitting on Thursday afternoon.
"I do know that we've tested more than any other province. I know it still because in Gauteng they are 439 tests per 100,000 and we are on 541 tests per 100,000 while in KZN 270 tests per 100,000."
He said that a hotspot plan would be implemented to target districts like Cape Town and Witzenberg.
"The model looks at the hot spots versus the rest of the province where we have in our province only two of our municipalities outside of the City of Cape Town that have case numbers over 50, with all of the rest have case numbers under 50, seven of our municipalities are on single-digit case numbers."
Winde said that the targeted hotspot plan had now also been adopted by national government.
However, the ANC's Cameron Dugmore slammed the premier's call.
"The premier's call is reckless and is clearly driven by a DA agenda, an agenda of exceptionalism, an agenda which places people's lives at the expense of economic recovery. This call by Premier Winde and the DA is not in the best interests of our province."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
