Thursday’s briefing will cover food and social relief measures, and the province’s comprehensive health response among others.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng command council is giving an update on COVID-19 in the province.

Thursday’s briefing is covering food and social relief measures, and the province’s comprehensive health response among others.

Gauteng currently has 2,074 coronavirus infections.

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives COVID-19 update