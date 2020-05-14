Steenhuisen: Ramaphosa's address simply not good enough

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address and also made an announcement regarding the party's latest court action against extended lockdown regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said that the president's latest address was simply not good enough.

Steenhuisen on Thursday made an announcement regarding the party's latest court action against extended lockdown regulations.

Address on the DA’s court action against lockdown regulations Today, the DA announced the court action we are taking to end the national hard lockdown that is tearing our society and economy to pieces. This afternoon, our lawyers will file papers in the High Court challenging the rationality of three separate lockdown-related decisions: the night curfew, the restrictions on e-commerce and the limited 3-hour window for exercise. These cannot be justified and should be immediately reversed. Tomorrow, our lawyers will be filing court papers challenging the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act. Because if the Act does not meet constitutional muster, it means the decisions taken by the National Command Council under this Act are not valid. The threat posed by this lockdown crisis is so much greater than the threat of the virus, that we have no choice but to end the hard lockdown now and start our economy up. If the President is unable to make the decision to end the hard lockdown, then help us make it for him. It is in South Africa’s interest that we succeed. To contribute to the DA’s legal action, please donate at https://donate.da.org.za/p/dacourtaction Posted by Democratic Alliance on Thursday, 14 May 2020

President Cyril Rampahosa on Wednesday night stated that most of the country would move to Level 3.

But hot spots like Cape Town, which accounts for more than 50% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, may have to stay at Level 4.

Steenhuisen said that the country's economy needed to get back up and running again.

"He told us his government had often got it wrong these past seven weeks, which is true. He told us that South Africans had played their part and made enormous sacrifices, which we know, but when it came to the part we were waiting for, the urgent opening up of the economy so that our people can get back to work, South Africans were left bitterly disappointed."

He said that remaining in hard lockdown until at least the end of May was not good enough.

"Remaining imprisoned by a night curfew enforced by armed soldiers is not good enough. Remaining subjected to a slew of irrational petty regulations that do nothing but kill business and turn decent people into criminals is not good enough."

CONFUSED SOUTH AFRICANS

The South African Federation of Trade Unions said that Ramaphosa must take his lead from scientists and not only the business sector.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the president should have taken the opportunity to give more specific details as South Africans have already been confused with conflicting regulations.

“We do like his sense of immediacy in addressing some of the issues of the lockdown. But some of the aspects of the lockdown need to be managed on a weekly basis. Why can’t someone immediately look into the question of the prescribed for exercising?”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.