SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 238

Health Department said that as of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had also increased to 12,739.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that a further 19 people had died from COVID-19 in the country, bringing the death toll to 238.

The Western Cape has the most with 2,573 while Gauteng has 1,547.