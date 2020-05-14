SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 238
Health Department said that as of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had also increased to 12,739.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that a further 19 people had died from COVID-19 in the country, bringing the death toll to 238.
It said that as of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had also increased to 12,739.
The Western Cape has the most with 2,573 while Gauteng has 1,547.
As of today the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases are 12739, the total number of deaths is 238 and recoveries are 5676 pic.twitter.com/vtpjsVXpqv— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 14, 2020
