Ramaphosa's murky speech was him trying to control narrative - analyst

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans continue to take in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address from Wednesday night, analysts have described his statement as vague and murky.

The country has been on edge over a number of lockdown regulations which were enforced since the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading throughout the country in March.

President Ramaphosa spoke for a long time last night but said very little.

There’s growing frustration from some sections of society over the lockdown rules which have barred the sale of cigarettes, alcohol and imposed a curfew.

Independent social analyst Tessa Dooms said that Ramaphosa had failed to use the opportunity to offer clarity on the rationale of some of the conditions.

"We're not clear on what the rationales are. We're not clear if there's public pressure, not clear if on the economic downturn, we don't know what drives decision making and it is exemplified by the issue around the cigarette sales ban."

Ramaphosa went as far as to apologise for mistakes made by government during the lockdown. Dooms, however, said that without the specifications of such errors, the nation remained in the dark.

"Even though he knew that he had nothing conclusive to say about what the next step was in terms of level 3, it was him trying to control the narrative again."

There is growing discontent about the COVID-19 national command council’s failure to disclose some of the models and projections informing government’s decisions.

