Ramaphosa in Eastern Cape to assess its readiness for COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the Eastern Cape on Thursday to assess the province's state of readiness in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The province has been flagged as a cause for concern and over R50 million is being spent on the building of isolation facilities at hospital including in the Alfred Nzo, Amathole and Chris Hani Districts.

Twenty-eight healthcare facilities in the province are being refurbished as part of efforts to combat the pandemic there, where over 1,500 cases have been recorded.

Eastern Cape's Department of Public Works and Infrastructure spokesperson Vuyokazi Mbanjwa said the work would be completed by the end of the month.

“In Alfred Nzo, we have about two hospitals that we have refurbished for COVID-19 patients, in Amathole, we also have about four hospitals that we have set aside to refurbish."

Premier Oscar Mabuyane added: “We have seen how there has been an exponential grow in deaths and that turns the situation that we find ourselves in. Joe Gqabi has the least infections while Nelson Mandela Bay has the most infections.”

