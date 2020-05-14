Ramaphosa criticised for 'poor decisive action' in dealing with COVID-19

The president on Wednesday night announced that most provinces will ease into a level 3 lockdown by the end of the month - depending on the infection rates and capacity of health facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Concerns have been raised about President Cyril Ramaphosa's update on government's response to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic with some saying it lacked decisive action.

South Africa now has over 12,000 infections and the president said this would have been much higher if it was not for the strict lockdown regulations.

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa was playing on people’s fears and not using facts to make his decisions.

“South Africa needs to get back to work immediately but in a safe way and with measures in place to slow and managed the spread. The success of COVID-19 interventions depends on the buy-in and cooperation of citizens. The secretive, forced-based ANC lockdown should immediately be replaced.”

The South African Federation of Trade Unions said Ramaphosa must take his lead from scientists and not only the business sector.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the president should have taken the opportunity to give more specific details as South Africans have already been confused with conflicting regulations.

“We do like his sense of immediacy in addressing some of the issues of the lockdown. But some of the aspects of the lockdown need to be managed on a weekly basis. Why can’t someone immediately look into the question of the prescribed for exercising?”

