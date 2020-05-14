Principals, cleaning staff back schools, WC MPLs hear

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Shafer said that various other administration staff would be returning to work in the coming days.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Shafer said that principals and cleaning staff at schools returned to work on Wednesday.

She was addressing members of the provincial parliament in a virtual sitting on Thursday afternoon.

Schafer said that various other administration staff would be returning to work in the coming days.

"Principals and cleaning staff will return from 13 May, which was yesterday, and school management teams no later than 18 May and teaching staff on 25 May which is a provisional date contingent on preparedness."

Staff members are tasked with ensuring that schools are ready to be opened once the Education minister gives the green light.

The department has procured two masks for all students and teachers in the province.