Possible Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn
Mike Tyson caught the attention of the boxing world by posting training videos on Instagram and has said he was considering exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.
British promoter Eddie Hearn says he would probably like to see former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson fight again but has questioned whether boxing should be encouraging a 53-year-old to get back in the ring.
Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he beat Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, caught the attention of the boxing world by posting training videos on Instagram and has said he was considering exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.
“I would probably like to see it but ... is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend back in the ring?” Hearn told British Boxing Television.
“I had a message from someone saying they wanted to talk to me about Mike. He looks pretty dangerous. What’s compelling is could he actually go back in at 53 and do some damage? But should we be encouraging that from an all-time great?
“There’s a fine line and I’ve crossed it a couple of times — between integrity of the sport and entertainment delivering numbers. Our job is to deliver numbers for broadcasters but we have to keep it as close to the right mark as we can.”
Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has also released a training video on social media, fuelling speculation that he could come out of retirement to face one-time rival Tyson.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.