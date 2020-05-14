Plan in place to provide water to over 3,000 schools – Sanitation dept
The project, called The Brown Revolution, is to be rolled out in schools to ensure children learn in clean environments.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation said a plan was in place to provide water to over 3,400 schools nationwide when they re-open.
On Wednesday, director general Mbulelo Tshangana said they were working with the Department of Basic Education to roll out the project.
Governments said no school should be without hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project, called The Brown Revolution, is to be rolled out in schools to ensure children learn in clean environments.
But with the water department bankrupt because of corruption, the basic education department will have to foot the bill.
Tshangana said the department had agreed to this: “The Department of Basic Education has put an amount of about R600 million aside to make sure that all the 3,000 plus schools have water and sanitation.”
The plan also includes placing tanks in these schools and filling them up.
Tshangana said they would be consulting officials on the ground on the implementation of the project.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.