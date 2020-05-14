Plan in place to provide water to over 3,000 schools – Sanitation dept

The project, called The Brown Revolution, is to be rolled out in schools to ensure children learn in clean environments.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation said a plan was in place to provide water to over 3,400 schools nationwide when they re-open.

On Wednesday, director general Mbulelo Tshangana said they were working with the Department of Basic Education to roll out the project.

Governments said no school should be without hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the water department bankrupt because of corruption, the basic education department will have to foot the bill.

Tshangana said the department had agreed to this: “The Department of Basic Education has put an amount of about R600 million aside to make sure that all the 3,000 plus schools have water and sanitation.”

The plan also includes placing tanks in these schools and filling them up.

Tshangana said they would be consulting officials on the ground on the implementation of the project.

