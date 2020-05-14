20°C / 22°C
Over 500 people arrested in Gauteng for lockdown breaches, other offences

The announcement was made by the provincial MEC for community safety while leading a multi-disciplinary operation at the Slovo Park informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.

Police search a resident as part of Operation Okae Molao in the Slovo Park informal settlement, west of Johannesburg on 14 May 2020. Picture: @GP_CommSafety/Twitter
Police search a resident as part of Operation Okae Molao in the Slovo Park informal settlement, west of Johannesburg on 14 May 2020. Picture: @GP_CommSafety/Twitter
45 minutes ago

SLOVO PARK - Gauteng police have this week arrested more than 500 people for various offenses including non-compliance of lockdown regulations.

The announcement was made by the provincial MEC for Community Safety while leading a multi-disciplinary operation at the Slovo Park informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.

The operation is part of the Operation Okae Molao in an effort to ensure that lockdown regulations are complied with.

Like many other informal settlements, social distancing was a huge challenge in the community.

Members of the law enforcement agencies were hard at work educating members of the public about the dangers of COVID-19.

“The purpose of us being here as part of 'Operation Okae Molao', is to make sure that there are no shebeens that are open, and there's no illicit trade of cigarettes and alcohol,” said Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Other officers searched individuals and in one incident, an undocumented woman ran away during the operation.

The operation was expected to be extended to Jeppestown and Johannesburg CBD.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

