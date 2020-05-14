Over 500 people arrested in Gauteng for lockdown breaches, other offences
The announcement was made by the provincial MEC for community safety while leading a multi-disciplinary operation at the Slovo Park informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.
SLOVO PARK - Gauteng police have this week arrested more than 500 people for various offenses including non-compliance of lockdown regulations.
The announcement was made by the provincial MEC for Community Safety while leading a multi-disciplinary operation at the Slovo Park informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.
Herewith breakdown of successes achieved during operation O Kae Molao: 13-14 May 2020— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 14, 2020
1. Arrests by Districts and Trio Team
Sedibeng: 59
West Rand: 25
Ekurhuleni: 198
Tshwane: 161
JHB: 123
Total: 566
Gender-based violence arrests
Arrests :58
Women victim: 58
Children victim: 0 pic.twitter.com/VTX5dBlPL9
The operation is part of the Operation Okae Molao in an effort to ensure that lockdown regulations are complied with.
Like many other informal settlements, social distancing was a huge challenge in the community.
Members of the law enforcement agencies were hard at work educating members of the public about the dangers of COVID-19.
“The purpose of us being here as part of 'Operation Okae Molao', is to make sure that there are no shebeens that are open, and there's no illicit trade of cigarettes and alcohol,” said Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.
MEC Faith Mazibuko addressing the members of the media on #OkaeMolao operation conducted in Johannesburg this morning. The MEC is also talking about compliance with the #COVID19 lockdown regulations. pic.twitter.com/7pRombVAjg— GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) May 14, 2020
Other officers searched individuals and in one incident, an undocumented woman ran away during the operation.
The operation was expected to be extended to Jeppestown and Johannesburg CBD.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
