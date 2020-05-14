Over 500 people arrested for various offences in Gauteng this week

The announcement was made by the provincial MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko while leading a multi-disciplinary operation at the Slovo Park informal settlement, west of Johannesburg.

The announcement was made by the provincial MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko while leading a multi-disciplinary operation at the Slovo Park informal settlement, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The operation is part of the Okae Molao in an effort to ensure that lockdown regulations are complied with.

Like many other informal settlements, social distancing is a huge challenge there.

Members of the law enforcement agencies are now hard at work educating members of the public about the dangers of COVID-19.

Mazibuko said: “The purpose of us being here is part of operation Okae Molao to ensure that there is no shebeen that is open, no illicit cigarettes and no alcohol is being sold or being brewed here in the community.”

Other officers are searching individuals and in one incident an undocumented woman ran away during the operation.

The operation will now be extended to Jeppestown and the Johannesburg CBD.